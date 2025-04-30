Indian Army retaliates as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Srinagar: The Pakistan Army opened fire across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pargawal sector. On the intervening night of April 29 and 30, unprovoked small arms firing was also reported along the Line of Control in the Nowshera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors.

The Indian Army troops responded appropriately to the violations. This is for the sixth consecutive day that Pakistan is doing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

These ceasefire violations comes after the deadly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In the April 22 attack at the Baisaran meadow, 26 people died after attackers opened fire at the tourist spot.

India had suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and immediately shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

Meawhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the forces a free hand to decide on the date, time, and target of retaliation. The decision was announced at a meeting with the tri-services chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor at his residence.