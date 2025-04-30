14 killed, several injured in hotel fire

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people have been killed as a major fire broke out at a six-storey hotel in central Kolkata’s Mechuapatti area. The dead includes 11 men, 1 woman and 2 children. Fire brigade officials said that most of them died due to asphyxiation as thick smoke had engulfed hotel Rituraj in Mechua Bazar.

‘At least 14 people have been killed. We have identified eight of them. Another 13 persons have been injured. All were rushed to nearby hospitals. While 12 have been discharged from the hospitals, one is admitted.Several boarders and hotel staff climbed up the stairs and went to the roof and upper floor balconies when smoke filled up the room and corridors. One of these people panicked and jumped,’ said a fire brigade official.

Also Read: WhatsApp to stop working on these devices from May: Details

There were at least 88 boarders staying in 42 rooms in the hotel. The hotel has around 60 staff.

The rescue teams have recovered 14 bodies, and several people have been rescued. The fire has been brought under control. Further investigation is underway.

A special team has also been formed for the investigation. Forensic team will visit the place soon.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but an electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered it.