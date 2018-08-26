Muslim Man Offers Namaaz In Gurudwara; SEE Heart Touching VIDEO

It is during these troubled times that such heartwarming VIDEOS and stories prove that humanity still exists in this world.

A Muslim man was spotted offering namaaz in a gurudwara in Ipoh, Malaysia. The video was captured by a person in the gurudwara and was shared on Sikh Inside, a page which shares activities inside gurudwaras around the world.

Posting the video on Twitter, they wrote, “A Muslim brother spotted doing Namaz in Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh. Probably he couldn’t find a mosque and drop by Gurdwara to complete his Namaz.” The video ends as the man completes his prayers and leaves the gurudwara.

See VIDEO here:



Social media users were all praises for the gurudwara, and many said that authorities did not stop the man from praying inside.

Coming back to India, even during troubled times in the flood-hit Kerala, messages of goodness and harmony was spread as the people celebrated their festivals and cultures and respected others’.

One of the pictures which went massively viral ahead of Bakri Eid showed Muslim women applying henna on the palms of Christian nuns inside a convent.

As a mosque at Kochukadavu was flooded, a temple in Thrissur district welcomed Muslims to offer namaz in one of their halls on Eid-al-Adha.

Pictures of Muslims cleaning a Hindu temple in Kerala after floods had also gone viral.

Another photo showed a Hindu family who had placed the photo of Mother Mary from a neighborhood church which was flooded in their prayer room along with pictures and idols of Hindu Gods.