Kangana Ranaut joins Kerala Flood Relief with a humble donation

Recent floods in Kerala has shocked people across the country. Many Celebrities contributed towards the Kerala flood victims including South Indian stars and Bollywood stars now it’s Kangana Ranaut has come up with their support for those who are affecting with these serious issues.

After a couple of days, when she came to know that her father had made a donation, she, too, decided to make her contribution immediately.

Report says that Kangana did the transaction online, donating Rs 10 lakh for the CM Relief Fund for Kerala Floods.

“I want to urge to people of this country that in whichever capacity they can, they should contribute, even a small amount will make a difference to Kerala,” says the actress

“To my people there, I want to say, the whole nation is praying for them and supports them. We feel their pain and sense of loss. And by the grace of God, they will be soon back to their glory.” She added.

Also Read:Kerala Floods : Tamil Nadu Govt sends one lakh ‘Amma’ drinking water bottles to relief camps