Kerala Floods : Tamil Nadu Govt sends one lakh ‘Amma’ drinking water bottles to relief camps

Tamil Nadu Ministers Vijay Baskar and S P Velumani, flagged off 11 trucks containing one lakh “AMMA” drinking water bottles (one litre each) donated by the State Transport Corporations to help the people distressed by the deluge in Kerala.

Talking to media, TN Rural Development Minister S P Velumani said as soon as information regarding the people affected by the bitter flood situation in Kerala started coming in, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Edappadi Palanisamy first came forward to help them and donated Rs 5 crore to Kerala.

”So far, 55 trucks containing relief materials, including clothes, blankets, food items and medicine have

been sent to the flood affected people from this district,” he added.

The Minister said ever since they came to know about the growing need of drinking water, the State Transport Corporation sent 1 lakh drinking water bottles to the state.

He also said they have planned to send flood water purifiying machines worth over Rs 4 lakh for drinking water purposes to the people affected by the rain and floods in Kerala.