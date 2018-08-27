“Do Not Wipe Out the Contributions of Nehru” Manmohan Singh Sends a Letter to P.M Modi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in a letter, addressed to PM Narendra Modi has accused the incumbent BJP-led NDA government to be pursuing an “agenda” to “change the nature and character” of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) and the Teen Murti complex. Manmohan wants to make sure that the legacy of Nehru is unaffected. He said Nehru belongs not just to the Congress but to the entire country and asked PM Modi to ensure that the Teen Murti Complex is left undisturbed.

Manmohan said that during the period of Atal Bihari Vajpayee “there was absolutely no attempt made to change the nature and character of the NMML and the Teen Murti complex in any way. But sadly, that seems to be part of the agenda of the Government of India now. Check out his letter.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) had recently hit the headlines after the grand old party opposed government’s idea of setting up a museum for all prime ministers in the Teen Murti Bhavan complex. Congress believes that introducing other PMs in the museum could detract from Nehru’s legacy, which includes his role in India’s freedom struggle.