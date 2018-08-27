IndiaKeralaLatest Newsmembers and peopleNEWSPolitics

BJP MLA says Kerala Flood is a Punishment for Cow Slaughtering and Anti-Hindu Feelings

The minister has been quoted as saying, "Slaughtering cows against Hindu community's feelings. One shouldn't hurt other religions' feelings.

Aug 27, 2018, 09:23 am IST
BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, on Friday said that it was because of beef eating that the state of Kerala was being punished with floods.

According to an ANI report, Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that people in Kerala are suffering because they have hurt the Hindu sentiments. The minister has been quoted as saying, “Slaughtering cows against Hindu community’s feelings. One shouldn’t hurt other religions’ feelings. See what happened to Kerala, they openly slaughtered cows&in less than 1 yr came to this stage. Whoever hurts Hindu community’s feelings will be punished this way.”

Also Read: Cow slaughtering is bigger crime than terrorism, says BJP MLA

According to reports, the minister was referring to a beef festival that was held about a year ago by Kerala legislators in the state assembly canteen to protest against a central government order banning cattle killing and trade.

