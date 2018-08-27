BJP MLA says Kerala Flood is a Punishment for Cow Slaughtering and Anti-Hindu Feelings

BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, on Friday said that it was because of beef eating that the state of Kerala was being punished with floods.

According to an ANI report, Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that people in Kerala are suffering because they have hurt the Hindu sentiments. The minister has been quoted as saying, “Slaughtering cows against Hindu community’s feelings. One shouldn’t hurt other religions’ feelings. See what happened to Kerala, they openly slaughtered cows&in less than 1 yr came to this stage. Whoever hurts Hindu community’s feelings will be punished this way.”

According to reports, the minister was referring to a beef festival that was held about a year ago by Kerala legislators in the state assembly canteen to protest against a central government order banning cattle killing and trade.