Kerala Floods : Health Ministry sends emergency drugs and specialist doctors to flood-hit Kerala

Aug 30, 2018, 08:45 pm IST
The Health ministry has supplied 73 MT of essential emergency drugs and is sending a team of specialist doctors and medical personnel to Kerala after government’s request.

As per the request received from the state on Thursday, Government of India is sending 30 specialist doctors,

20 General Duty Medical Officers and 40 Malayalam speaking nurses and these teams will reach Kerala
Friday.

Also, 12 public health teams, each comprising of one public health specialist, one microbiologist and  one entomologist are being deployed to assist the State health department in various public health measures,
an official release here said.

As of date, the Union Government has supplied 73 MT of essential emergency drugs and is coordinating with

the state to monitor the cases following the worst incident of flooding in the Southern coastal state.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, who reviewed the flood relief measures with senior ministry officials here on Thursday, was briefed that the Government was closely monitoring the disease surveillance data for potential outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases after a rising trend in cases of Leptospirosis, acute diarrhoeal disease and dengue was detected.

