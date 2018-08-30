KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala Floods : CPM trying to capture all relief camps in Kerala ,says O Rajagopal

Aug 30, 2018, 07:52 pm IST
CPM trying to capture all relief camps in Kerala ,said BJP MLA O Rajagopal after the continous attempt of the CPM to capture relief camps.

“In Nemon constituency there has been no landslide or other natural calamity. But eight relief camps were set up in Nemom as there was waterlogging in other areas. There was no help from the government during the initial days of flood,” he said during the discussion in the Assembly regarding flood calamity.

Rajagopal said that it was the locals and voluntary organisations that helped the flood-affected. “The government officials reached only late. But after that CPM men came to take over the camp. That was a new practice…”

