Former Ministers Slam Kerala Govt’s Dam Management

Former Minister’s in Kerala who have handled the irrigation department says Kerala govt committed serious flaws in its dam management which led to the floods. “The state disaster management authority has been a complete failure. Dams were opened without any warning in Pathanamthitta district, said the former ministers N K Premachandran, P J Joseph, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

“The state government did not execute the instructions to formulate an emergency action plan for all dams. Some of the ministers had some difference in opinion with the electricity department. In the first four days after the floods, govt machineries were completely stagnated” they said.

The Former Ministers also alleged that the the relief of Rs 10000 has not yet been made available to many deserving hands in Kuttanadu.