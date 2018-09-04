Oscar Winner AR Rahman Donates Rs. 1 Crore To Flood-Hit Kerala

Money keeps pouring into flood-hit Kerala’s Relief Fund. From common man to politicians, to celebrities, all have contributed to Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund.

And the latest celebrity to add in his contribution is the Oscar Winner AR Rahman.

AR Rahman & his team of artists who are touring in the USA have donated Rs. 1 crore to CMDRF.

The maestro posted this on his Facebook page:



READ ALSO: After Floods, Flood-Hit Kerala Now Faces ‘Rat Fever’; 12 Dead

Last week, the music maestro performed for the victims of Kerala floods and dedicated a special song. During his concert in California, he altered the lyrics of his iconic number ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ to ‘Don’t worry Kerala..’.

His generosity does not end there. Rahman’s concert to be held on September 9 at Orlando’s CFE’s Arena will be a charity fundraiser for Kerala flood victims. He was accompanied on the occasion by Javed Ali, Hariharan, Mano, Udit Narayanan, Ranjith Barot, Jonita Gandhi and Neeti Mohan.

From the work front, the music composer who is on his tour will return to India on the 5th of September for the music launch of Mani Ratnam’s latest release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, where he will be performing the songs live.