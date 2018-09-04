After Floods, Flood-Hit Kerala Now Faces ‘Rat Fever’; 12 Dead

As the waters recede in flood-hit Kerala, the people have now been warned of leptospirosis, otherwise known as ‘rat fever’.

As per the latest reports, 12 people have been reported dead from the disease between August 1 & September 3, and 372 cases have been reported since the 1st of August.

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja Teacher held a review meeting in Kozhikode where the leptospirosis cases have been reported from the most.

“Kerala would be on high alert for next three weeks but there is nothing to panic. All hospitals are equipped with enough stocks of medicine. Even though there were wide advisories after the flood, people were reluctant to consume precautionary tablets. As more cases have been reported from Kozhikode district, an isolated war-room will be set up in Kozhikode medical college,” she announced after the meeting.

Here are some of the early symptoms of the disease: high fever, muscle pain, headache, redness of the eye, vomiting, diarrhoea.