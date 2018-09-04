Pakistan Girl Who Moved Her Lips to an Indian Song to Face Stern Action

A Pakistani girl who moved her lips according to an Indian song will face the heat of the authorities. It was an airport official, who has become the victim of this act from airport security force. She had moved her lips for Indian song wearing a cap with Pakistani flag. Her actions have been found to have breached the code of conduct. Her video had gone viral a few days back.

Since she had found to have made a mistake by the authorities, the girl is denied any increment in salary or any other benefits for two years. Earlier, a video of a Polish woman dancing while wearing a Pakistani flag had gone viral. National accountability bureau is still investigating that issue.