After The Victory Neeraj Chopra Wins Hearts With Warm Gesture To Pakistani

Asian Games 2018 saw the fantastic performance by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who created the new national record with his 88.06m.

But warmed the audience’s hearts was his warm gesture to his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem.

During the medal distribution, Neeraj bows his head down and shake hands with Arshad. The cricketer-turned-javelin thrower was quick to reciprocate Neeraj’s gesture.

Tennis star Sania Mirza was commented on the sweet moment on her Twitter handle:

Why I always say SPORT is the best ‘education’you can provide your child with! Teaches you sportsmanship,equality ,respect and most importantly humanity! If only some people can learn this from our champion athletes too!! Well done to @Neeraj_chopra1 on the ?for ?? ?? https://t.co/YhyaRfbI9u — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 28, 2018

ARSHAD PRAISES NEERAJ

After their duel on Monday, Arshad Nadeem praised Neeraj Chopra.

“Neeraj is an amazing talent. I have competed with him about eight times now including the SAFF Championships in India and Asian Junior Championships. But he has a foreign coach and I don’t. His achievements inspire me and my goal is to emulate him one day, maybe beat him too,” Arshad told the media.

But Arshad is upset over 1 thing

“Neeraj bhai jawaab hee nahi dete (he hardly responds to my WhatsApp messages). He has done that only a couple of times and after that, he stopped. I don’t know the reason for that. Maybe he is busy. I just meet him during tournaments,” said Arshad.

“He has got a great technique and I am sure he has got full support from the government. I have never trained overseas and that makes a huge difference. It was a memorable trip. We came to Amritsar from Lahore by road. Aap log badi khatir or izzat karte ho (you people are great hosts). I would love to compete in India again,” he added.

At the Javalin Throwing Event in Asian Games 2018, Neeraj Chopra (India) won the gold medal, while Qizhen Liu (China) Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) won the silver & bronze medals respectively.