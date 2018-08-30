celebrity and personnalInternationalNEWSSports

After The Victory Neeraj Chopra Wins Hearts With Warm Gesture To Pakistani

Aug 30, 2018, 01:40 pm IST
1 minute read
warm gesture
Neeraj Chopra's warm gesture

Asian Games 2018 saw the fantastic performance by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who created the new national record with his 88.06m.

But warmed the audience’s hearts was his warm gesture to his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem.

During the medal distribution, Neeraj bows his head down and shake hands with Arshad. The cricketer-turned-javelin thrower was quick to reciprocate Neeraj’s gesture.

Neeraj Chopra’s warm gesture to Arshad Nadeem

Tennis star Sania Mirza was commented on the sweet moment on her Twitter handle:

READ ALSO:  Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh Wins India’s 10th Gold Medal

ARSHAD PRAISES NEERAJ

After their duel on Monday, Arshad Nadeem praised Neeraj Chopra.

“Neeraj is an amazing talent. I have competed with him about eight times now including the SAFF Championships in India and Asian Junior Championships. But he has a foreign coach and I don’t. His achievements inspire me and my goal is to emulate him one day, maybe beat him too,” Arshad told the media.

But Arshad is upset over 1 thing

“Neeraj bhai jawaab hee nahi dete (he hardly responds to my WhatsApp messages). He has done that only a couple of times and after that, he stopped. I don’t know the reason for that. Maybe he is busy. I just meet him during tournaments,” said Arshad.

“He has got a great technique and I am sure he has got full support from the government. I have never trained overseas and that makes a huge difference. It was a memorable trip. We came to Amritsar from Lahore by road. Aap log badi khatir or izzat karte ho (you people are great hosts). I would love to compete in India again,” he added.

At the Javalin Throwing Event in Asian Games 2018, Neeraj Chopra (India) won the gold medal, while Qizhen Liu (China) Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) won the silver & bronze medals respectively.

Asian Games 2018 javelin throw winners

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 23, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

A family portrait of Kareena, Saif and Taimur amazing: Watch Video

Aug 9, 2017, 11:58 am IST

Green revolution to new heights with a biodegradable car

Aug 5, 2018, 10:02 pm IST

Here are some unknown secrets about south Indian beauty Tamannaah – See Pics

Jul 30, 2017, 10:23 pm IST

8-year-old boy becomes Dubai Police officer

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close