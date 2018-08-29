Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh Wins India’s 10th Gold Medal

Arpinder Singh bags gold in men’s triple jump with a historic jump of 16.77 m. Three out of his six jumps was invalid, but his three valid jumps did the trick for him. This is India’s 10th gold medal. Uzbekistan was second and China was third in the event.

Arpinder Singh is a former bronze-medallist from the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Arpinder is also a national record holder with the personal best of 17.17m, which he recorded in Lucknow. Earlier in the day, India’s Dutee Chand grabbed the silver medal in the women’s 200 metres race at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sharath Achanta Kamal and Manika Batra settled for bronze after losing to Chinese duo in the semi-final of mixed team table tennis.