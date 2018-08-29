Asian Games 2018: Dutee Chand Wins one more Medal for India

Dutee Chand won her second medal of the Asian Games 2018 as she finished with silver in the 200m final. Meanwhile, Sharath Achanta Kamal and Manika Batra settled for bronze after losing to Chinese duo in the semi-final of mixed team table tennis.

It was Bahrain’s Edidiong Odiong who won the gold medal by clocking 22. 96. Whereas, China’s Yongli Wei came third finishing the race in 23.27 seconds. Now, India’s medal tally raises to 52, with the athletics team winning 12 accolades for the country.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also congratulated the sprinter and posted a tweet which read, “What a race by our sprinter Dutee Chand! In an absolutely sensational performance, she has won a SILVER medal in Women’s 200 m with a finish time of 23.20 sec. This is her second medal at #AsianGames2018. TAKE A BOW! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames.”

Also Read: Phogat Gets Engaged On Her Birthday After Historic Win In Asian Games 2018

The Indian Olympic also hailed the feat and congratulated her. The tweet on their official account read, “News Flash: Dutee Chand wins Silver Medal in 200m clocking 23.20s. Wow! 2nd Medal for Dutee after Silver in 100m Proud of you girl #AsianGames2014.”