Phogat Gets Engaged On Her Birthday After Historic Win In Asian Games 2018

Taking after the famous Phogat sisters, another Phogat girl has made history by winning the coveted gold medal in The Asian Games 2018.

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to win a wrestling gold at the Asian Games 2018 and returned home on Saturday, the 25th which was also her 24th birthday.

And the day was indeed made special for her.

Soon after Vinesh touched down in Delhi, her long-term boyfriend and former national-level wrestler Somveer Rathi gifted her an engagement ring. The duo exchanged engagement rings at the airport in the presence of Vinesh’s uncle Mahavir Phogat and Somveer’s mother at the arrival gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Since it was her birthday, Somveer wanted to get engaged on Saturday itself. But as she reached late in the night, he rushed to the airport and exchanged rings there itself. Even the cake cutting ceremony also took place at the airport.

But Vinesh Phogat found herself surrounded in controversy after being romantically linked with star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Both had vehemently denied any such hook-up and criticised the report on their respective social media accounts.

Now she has completely buried all rumors by getting engaged to Somveer, who is also a Greco Roman wrestler.

Vinesh clarified that the surprise engagement wasn’t an outcome of the controversy.

“No, it was nothing like that. For me, that article involving Neeraj didn’t exist. Somvir and I are friends for 7-8 years and the whole country knows about our relationship,” Vinesh told the media.

Vinesh won the gold medal in 50kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang. The gold medal-winning performance saw her become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Reflecting on the win, Vinesh said her next focus was on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “The next major competition is Olympics, but I will also go for all the competitions that take place in between and give my best there,” she said.

Vinesh thrashed her Japanese opponent Yuki Irie 6-2 to bag a Gold for India in the tournament.