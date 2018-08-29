Asian Games 2018: Medalists To Get 75 Lakhs From Government

As the Asian Games 2018 continues in Jakarta, India raises her medal tally with her champions in various fields.

And for these the champions who won the Asian Games medals, the government has announced a cash reward.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh for archer Muskan Kirar, who along with Madhumita Kumari, won a silver medal in Women’s Compound Archery Team event.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan said that the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that all medal winners from the BJP-led state will get different cash prizes.

“Chief Minister had announced that gold medal winners of Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be given Rs 50 lakh, silver medal winners will be given Rs 30 lakh and bronze medal winners will be given Rs 20 lakh each. They will also be offered jobs as gazetted officers,” Chauhan told the media.