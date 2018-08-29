IndiaNEWSSports

Asian Games 2018: Medalists To Get 75 Lakhs From Government

Aug 29, 2018, 06:34 am IST
Less than a minute
Asian Games 2018
government announces cash reward for Asian Games 2018 medalists

As the Asian Games 2018 continues in Jakarta, India raises her medal tally with her champions in various fields.

And for these the champions who won the Asian Games medals, the government has announced a cash reward.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh for archer Muskan Kirar, who along with Madhumita Kumari, won a silver medal in Women’s Compound Archery Team event.

READ ALSO:  Asian Games 2018, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: More Details

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan said that the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that all medal winners from the BJP-led state will get different cash prizes.

“Chief Minister had announced that gold medal winners of Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be given Rs 50 lakh, silver medal winners will be given Rs 30 lakh and bronze medal winners will be given Rs 20 lakh each. They will also be offered jobs as gazetted officers,” Chauhan told the media.

Tags

Related Articles

rupee-depreciates-6-paise
Jun 8, 2017, 10:53 am IST

Against US Dollar, Rupee weakens 6 paise

Feb 17, 2018, 06:34 am IST

Latest hot pics of Miss World Manushi Chhillar goes viral on Internet-See Pics

cm-waivers-loan-off
Jun 20, 2017, 09:14 am IST

CM waivers loan off up to Rs 50,000 for Scheduled caste

Jul 4, 2018, 11:32 am IST

CJI’S VERDICT ON DELHI’S STATEHOOD & LG, BREAKING NEWS

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close