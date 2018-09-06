Common things about a Female Body that Nobody says Publicly

In India or many parts of Asia, even today in the world technology people hesitate to talk about sex education openly. Due to this, mainly girls suffer a lot.
Women often experience things that are common and are completely normal. But instead of feeling normal, they start questioning their bodies and develop serious body consciousness. But let us tell you some things in our body are completely normal and you don’t need to worry about them.
Hair around nipples
One of your breasts is Bigger
Vagina has a distinct smell and discharge
Vaginal farts after sex
Bumps on vagina
First-time sex can be painful
