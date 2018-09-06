HealthLatest NewsNEWS

Common things about a Female Body that Nobody says Publicly

But instead of feeling normal, they start questioning their bodies and develop serious body consciousness.

Sep 6, 2018, 09:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

In India or many parts of Asia, even today in the world technology people hesitate to talk about sex education openly. Due to this, mainly girls suffer a lot.

Women often experience things that are common and are completely normal. But instead of feeling normal, they start questioning their bodies and develop serious body consciousness. But let us tell you some things in our body are completely normal and you don’t need to worry about them.

Hair around nipples

One of your breasts is Bigger

Vagina has a distinct smell and discharge

Also Read: Is Gay Sex To Be Legalized? Supreme Court’s Verdict TODAY

Vaginal farts after sex

Bumps on vagina

First-time sex can be painful

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 10, 2017, 10:27 pm IST

Video : 14- year-old Indian origin boy flies single engine plane solo, breaks world record

Dec 30, 2017, 07:56 am IST

Indian girl breaks ‘Guinness World Record’ with World’s largest painting by feet

Jan 22, 2018, 03:37 pm IST

Union Budget 2018: Know all about Public Sector Enterprises- FAQs

Jul 21, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

(Video) Cuteness Overload! Watch Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva’s Cute Dance Moves

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close