Bharat Bandh On SEPTEMBER; Congress Leads Strike

The common man has been knocked over the consecutive rising fuel prices in India. And the Congress has decided to call a Bharat Bandh against the Modi government.

The Bharat Bandh is to take place on the 10th of September.

Congress party senior leaders met in Delhi on Thursday where it was decided that apart from a protest on Rafale issue, the party will also protest against fuel price hike.

Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot said, “The fuel prices are skyrocketing, whereas the government is silent. We’ll do a nationwide protest and will keep raising this issue in Rajasthan too.”

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said: “The Congress party has decided that we will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs. 11 lakh crore fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state,” he told reporters.

Surjewala said the Congress will also demand petrol and diesel should be brought within the ambit of the GST so that the “common man whose budget has gone haywire is provided with the requisite relief”.

The Congress has also urged opposition parties to join the protest, he said.

“We also call upon other societal groups, NGOs… to join this people’s movement,” he said.

Ahmed Patel said Congress leaders have talked to the Left parties, the Samajwadi Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and others, who have extended their support to the Congress on the issue.

On Trinamool Congress, he said the party has agreed to support but won’t give a call for bandh as they are in government.

The surge in fuel prices is largely attributed to the rise in crude oil prices and high excise duty in the country. The recent slump in the rupee has also lifted the import cost of crude oil, subsequently affecting the fuel prices. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that there was no need for a “knee-jerk” reaction to the rising prices of global crude oil