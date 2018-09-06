IndiaNEWS

Fuel Prices Continues To Climb Up, As Rupee Falls Down

Sep 6, 2018, 01:14 pm IST
fuel prices
fuel prices climbs up with every passing day

The surge in fuel prices continues as the Indians get knocked over by the continuous descend in the value of the Indian Rupee.

Here are the latest fuel prices in the country:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

79.51

 

71.55

  

79.31

 

71.34
 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

82.41

 

74.50

  

82.22

 

74.19
 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

86.91

 

75.96

  

86.72

 

75.74
 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

82.62

 

75.61

  

82.41

 

75.39
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

  

82.82

 

76.64

  

82.60

 

76.61

 

