Fuel Prices Continues To Climb Up, As Rupee Falls Down

The surge in fuel prices continues as the Indians get knocked over by the continuous descend in the value of the Indian Rupee.
READ ALSO: Government plans to promote other alternative fuels to solve fuel problems , says Nitin Gadkari
Here are the latest fuel prices in the country:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
79.51
71.55
|
79.31
71.34
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
82.41
74.50
|
82.22
74.19
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
86.91
75.96
|
86.72
75.74
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
82.62
75.61
|
82.41
75.39
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
82.82
76.64
|
82.60
76.61
Post Your Comments