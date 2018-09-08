Kerala floods : Pakistani expat donates part of salary to Chief Minister’s relief fund

Rizwan Hussein from Karachi ,A UAE-based Pakistani expat who has contributed part of his salary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s relief fund to help flood victims.

Rizwan says prejudices gets washed away when you stand for humanity, and support people who need help.

“I grew up in Pakistan and spent the most of my adult life surrounded by these prejudices against Indians. I am sure, it is the same on the other side of the border too. But when you start living in another country, and interact with Indians, you realise people are all the same everywhere. The borders are in our minds,” Hussein said.

“My contribution to the CM’s relief fund was a token amount. But the response I got from my friends from Kerala has been positively overwhelming. They were touched.” Hussein said.

An insurance professional from Karachi living in the UAE for the last six years, Hussein said he got involved in the situation in Kerala through a Malayalee friend and colleague, who was helping in rescue and relief efforts as floods wreaked death and destruction across the South Indian state.