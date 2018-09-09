celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh’s steamy dance number with controversy queen Rakhi Sawant: VIDEO

Sep 9, 2018, 11:42 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rakhi-Sawant-dance

Recently, Pawan and Rakhi’s hot and sensual moves on the song are taking the Internet by storm.

Bhojpuri actor shot for a steamy dance number with controversy queen Rakhi Sawant. Both Rakhi and Pawan had shared a few pictures and videos from the sets of the song, while it was being shot. The pictures and videos have now gone viral on social media platforms.

Let’s have a look at the videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#singhpawan999

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#singhpawan999 #pakhihegde #amrapali #bhojpoorisong

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#singhpawan999 #bhojpuri #bhojpoorisong #ranichatterjee #dineshlalyadav #pakhihegde #khesari_lal_yadav #amrapali

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on

Also Read: ‘Geetha Govindam’ actress called off her engagement with fiance Rakshit Shetty

Tags

Related Articles

SRK and Suhana in IPL 2018
Apr 9, 2018, 11:56 am IST

IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana cheer for Kolkata

shocking-actor-jayasurya-is-in-his-female-avatar
Mar 12, 2018, 02:23 pm IST

Shocking…! Actor Jayasurya is in his Female Avatar

Mar 19, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

Backstreet Boys: Music World to Restaurant Business

jhanvi kapoor resumes fitness training after mother's demise
Mar 13, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

Jhanvi Kapoor resumes fitness training after Sridevi’s death: Pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close