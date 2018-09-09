‘Geetha Govindam’ actress called off her engagement with fiance Rakshit Shetty

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty got engaged in July 2017 and made for one of the most popular couples down South.

Now there is a buzz that actress called off her engagement with fiance Rakshit Shetty.

While such rumours had surfaced earlier too, and the couple had even rubbished them in the past, several reports that are doing the rounds suggest that this time the duo are headed for a split.

A report on Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the actress as saying, “Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback.”

The source further told the daily that Rashmika has been getting some exciting offers from Telugu and Kannada industries and so she wants to concentrate on her career and cement her place in both the industries.

Rashmika Mandanna, is currently riding high on the success of her last release titled Geetha Govindam. The Tamil film has her paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda and the performance of the actors is being much appreciated.

