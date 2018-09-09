celebritiesentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar celebrates birthday with wife Twinkle : See Pics

Sep 9, 2018, 10:46 am IST
Akshay Kumar turns 51 today and wife Twinkle Khannahas an adorable birthday wish for her “lovely Mr K.”
The ‘Padman’ star rang in his special day with wife Twinkle and a few close friends, including actor and ‘Housefull 4’ co-star Bobby Deol. Sharing a picture from the night on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, ‘Mrs Funnybones’ wrote, “Sometimes when you don’t plan things – it all falls in place – Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K ! #birthdaybumps”

Akshay and Twinkle, one of B-Town’s most celebrated couples, reportedly first met in Mumbai during a shoot for a magazine, where the ‘Rustom’ star developed an instant crush on the actress-turned-author. However, they fell in love while shooting for their film ‘International Khiladi’.

The couple got married in 2001 and have two children – Aarav and Nitara.

