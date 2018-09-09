Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her desi avatar: See Pics

Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. She is currently one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. After Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, she went on to shoot Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan. And now, we hear she might be roped in to play lead in Bharat as well. And yet, when she has to look her best during photo shoots, the actress makes sure to treat fans with her desi avatar.

The utter grace and serenity in her pictures make her one of the most beautiful actors in the Bollywood.

Check out these striking photos of Katrina:

View this post on Instagram [email protected] @danielbauermakeupandhair @amitthakur_hair @thehouseofpixels A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 1, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram ?????? in indore ?by @himmatsodhiphotography A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2018 at 12:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram ?????? in delhi A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 22, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

