Famous Short Female Indian Celebrities

Not all actresses, models, and celebrities stand as tall as we imagine. In fact, some of Bollywood’s finest celebrities are of just of average height. Though it may not seem like it on screen, celebs are human too, and they can be short too.

Here’s a list of actresses who are short:

Shraddha Kapoor

Height: 5 Feet 4 inches

Shraddha Kapoor is known in B-town for her acting skills and adorable face she has. While she made her debut in Teen Patti, she was recognized in the movie Luv Ka The End and became famous as the Aashiqui girl after movie Aashiqui 2. Shraddha has a great voice as well as dancing skills and she definitely proves that she is a powerhouse of talent.

Alia Bhatt

Height: 5 Feet 3 inches

Alia Bhatt began her career in Bollywood as a lead actress in the movie Student Of The Year after which she became a teen sensation. She was also the butt of many jokes about her intelligence when she said on a talk show that the President of India was Prithviraj Chauhan. But then she proved went on to prove her mettle in acting with her work in the movie Highway.

Sunny Leone

Height: 5 Feet 4 inches

The former porn star also known as Karenjit Kaur Vohra defines what entertainment is! With gorgeous curves and beautiful features, she tells us that nothing is impossible even if you are short. Famous after the Big Boss and Splitsvilla series she is a great fan favourite.

Rani Mukherjee

Height: 5 Feet 2 inches

Winning the Filmfare Award for No One Killed Jessica in year 2011 and famous with the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she proves that she is no less than other Indian actresses. She is always excellent in her work and is considered one of the finest actresses in Bollywood!

Vidya Balan

Height: 5 Feet 4 inches

Acclaimed for her work in movies like The Dirty Picture and No One Killed Jessica, Vidya has won several best actress awards and has her own charm. Always known for her unconventional work, she is a significant presence in her movies, be it comedy or romance.

Asin Thottumkal

Height: 5 Feet 4 inches

Working with a Khan in a debut movie is not easy, but Asin pulled it off and became a fan favourite with her very first Hindi movie. The actress is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Jaya Bachchan

Height: 5 Feet 2 inches

The first ever actress of B-town who proved that short heightened girls are actually cute as well as talented is Jaya Bachchan. She made her debut in the movie Mahanagar. She started acting at a very young age of 15 and has many acclaimed films to her credit.

