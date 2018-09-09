celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Shah Rukh Khan turns a protective father for Suhana Khan at the Mumbai airport- see pics

Sep 9, 2018, 03:43 pm IST
Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a doting father. Be it Aryan, Suhana or little AbRam, he has never shied away from expressing love for his children. And giving fans another proof of his fatherly love.

Shah Rukh Khan shared some lovely and heartwarming posts about his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam on Twitter. The actor is currently busy with the production of his film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was photographed celebrating his friend’s birthday early morning today along with his Zero director Aanand L Rai, was later snapped at the airport. But he wasn’t alone. Accompanying him at the airport was his daughter Suhana Khan. As the father-duo walked towards the airport, Shah Rukh guarded Suhana from fans and paparazzi and Suhana continued to walk with her handheld. Suhana looked every bit stylish dressed in a tie-front shirt and black jeggings while Shah Rukh sported a long black coat and looked as charming as ever.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

