Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices ended the week’s last trading session with gains on Friday. The BSE Sensex settled at 80,501.99, higher by 259.75 points or 0.32 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 24,346.70, up 12.50 points or 0.05 per cent.

Among the broader baskets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled lower by 0.78 and 0.04 per cent on Friday. Among the sectoral fronts, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Realty, Metal, Auto, and FMCG indices settled on a lower note. Nifty IT, Media, Nifty PSU Bank, and Oil & Gas indices managed to eke out gains of up to 0.73 per cent.

Also Read: Moderate intensity hits Cagayan’s Dalupiri Island

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,748 against 2,146 stocks that declined, and 153 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,047. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 63, and those that hit a 52-week low was 57. A total of 167 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 267 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and Tata Motors. Nestle India, NTPC, Titan Company, Power Grid, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top laggards.