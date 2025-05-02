Moderate intensity hits Cagayan’s Dalupiri Island

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude struck Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan on Friday morning. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 31km.

Intensity 1 was felt in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, while instrumental Intensities 4 and 1 were recorded in Calayan, Cagayan and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.