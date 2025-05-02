Oil companies announces revised jet fuel prices

New Delhi: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced revised prices of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The prices of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been slashed by 4.4%. This is the second significant cut within a month.

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was reduced by Rs 3,954.38 per kilolitre, bringing it down to Rs 85,486.80 per kl in Delhi.Earlier, the OMCs had reduced ATF prices by 6.15%, or Rs 5,870.54 per kl, effective April 1. In Mumbai, the ATF price was lowered to Rs 79,855.59 per kl from Rs 83,575.42, while rates in Chennai and Kolkata dropped to Rs 88,494.52 and Rs 88,237.05 per kl, respectively.

This price cut comes after a small drop of 0.23 per cent in March, following a bigger hike of 5.6 per cent in February.

State-owned oil marketing companies revise prices of ATF on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate. Jet fuel price make up almost 40% of the operating cost of an airline.

Additionally, the price of commercial LPG was reduced by Rs 14.50 per cylinder. Following the revision, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder stands at Rs 1,747.50 in Delhi and Rs 1,699 in Mumbai. This follows a Rs 41 per cylinder cut implemented on April 1.