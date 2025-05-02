Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad passes away

Popular Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad has passed away at the age of 49 after battling liver cirrhosis. He passed away early Friday morning at Aster Medcity in Kochi. His close associate, Kishore Satya, shared the sad news on Facebook, expressing condolences and offering prayers for his family’s strength in coping with his untimely death. Prasad had been undergoing treatment for a fever, but his health condition deteriorated due to liver complications.

Earlier, reports indicated that Prasad’s family had been struggling financially to cover his medical expenses, which included the need for an emergency liver transplant costing around Rs 30 lakh. The Association of Television Media Artists had offered immediate financial relief and continued efforts to raise additional funds. Although Prasad’s daughter had offered to donate a portion of her liver, the high medical costs proved to be an obstacle.

Prasad was known for his notable roles in several popular Malayalam television shows, such as Rakkuyil, Sthreepadam, Ente Mathavu, and Swayamvaram, as well as movies like Kasi, Kai Ethum Doorathu, and Mambazhakkalam. His funeral is scheduled for Friday and will be attended by close family and friends. He leaves behind two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika.