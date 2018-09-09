Kerala Nun Rape Case : MLA PC George Calls Rape Victim a ‘Prostitute’

Kerala MLA PC George sparked a huge controversy after saying there wasn’t any doubt that the nun is a prostitute as she had enjoyed the act for 12 times but the 13th time she alleged it as rape.

George said, “No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn’t she complain the first time?”

Members of various Catholic reformation organisations took to the streets today to protest the alleged laxity in the probe into a complaint of rape filed by a nun against a Roman Catholic church bishop.

Five nuns from a convent in Kottayam, to which the victim belonged, also took part in the demonstration and alleged that she had been denied justice by the church, police and the government as no action has been initiated against the accused, Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese.

“We are fighting for our sister. She has been denied justice by the Church, government and the police. We are ready to go to any extent for ensuring justice to our sister,” a nun told protesters here, who held placards demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco.