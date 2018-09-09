Reduce Weight If You Want Alcohol Says Indian Coast Commander

In a rare move, the Indian Coast Guard Commander has issued a notice that no alcohol subsidy will be allowed to overweight coastguards.

Rakesh Pal, the Indian Coast Guard Commander had issued the order on Saturday.

But it is not a pan-India order.

The order, titled Stoppage of Liquor Issue to Obese/Overweight Personnel, applies to officers and sailors who are part of Headquarters No. 1, Coast Guard District, Porbandar, Gujarat.

The order will be applicable to all the personnel, irrespective of their rank who have been ordered by the medical board to reduce their weight.

The move is aimed at ensuring personnel stay fit.

“As an interim measure to give a check, curb and minimise the obesity cases, it has been decided the liquor issue to obese/overweight personnel is to be stopped with immediate effect, as the consumption of liquor is known to be exaggerating the obese condition,” reads the order.

Although Gujarat is an alcohol-free state, the defence personnel can buy subsidised liquor from Canteen Stores Department outlets.

Depending on their improvement, the liquor ban will be lifted.

The drastic measure comes after the overweight personnel have been repeatedly asked to reduce their weight but did not heed it.

But some experts believe it’s not the right move.

“Fitness is important but I don’t think this is a good move,” said Lieutenant General BK Chopra (Retd), a former director general of armed forces medical services.

“There are laid down norms for weight and fitness and if people do not meet these standards their medical categories are downgraded, affecting career progression. Instead of such bans, people should be encouraged to take to sports, physical training and yoga to stay fitter,” Chopra added.

Military personnel and veterans have a monthly liquor quota, depending on their rank.