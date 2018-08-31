BusinessInternationalNEWS

Is Disneyland Going To Sell Alcohol? All Thanks To This Movie

Aug 31, 2018, 01:54 pm IST
Disneyland to sell alcohol

Yes, you read it right. Disneyland is going to sell alcohol to its valuable patrons, all thanks to this movie.

For the first time in 63 years, Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, announced its public liquor sales, years after its exclusive private Club 33 and adjacent California Adventure park have been selling libations.

When the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction opens next year, its Oga’s Cantina will offer beer, wine and outer space theme cocktails. Drinks can only be consumed inside the cantina.

Concept art of the new cantina slated to open in Star Wars:Galaxy’s Edge in 2019. It will be the first public place in Disneyland to sell liquor. Photo courtesy of Disney

Named after alien owner Oga Garra, Oga’s Cantina is the local watering hole in the Black Spire Outpost, which is on Batuu at the edge of the Outer Rim.

In addition, RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid that once piloted the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland, will serve as resident DJ.

“Patrons will come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods. These beverages will be served in unique vessels,” a statement on the Disney Parks blog explained.

And park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told a local daily, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be a completely immersive true-to-story experience. Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience, we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol and non-alcohol based beverages in the context of the story.”

The decision to sell alcohol was something Walt Disney was always opposed to because he wanted to be a wholesome, family-friendly experience.

