Shiv Sena put Posters Highlighting Fuel Hike under BJP Government

As the prices of petrol and diesel are on a constant rise, Shiv Sena protested against the fuel price hike in Mumbai. Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, the NDA constituent put up posters on Saturday which quoted the prices of petrol, diesel and gas in 2015 as against the prices in 2018.

Apart from highlighting the fuel prices, Shiv Sena also mentioned the saffron party’s election slogan – ‘acche din’ in the posters. They wrote, “Yehi hai acche din (These are good days)”.

Protesting against fuel price hike, posters put up by Shiv Sena in Mumbai. (8.9.18) pic.twitter.com/8AxTJYelRo — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

The prices of both petrol and diesel, have been at their record high levels for around a week now. In Mumbai, petrol on Sunday is being sold at Rs 87.89 per litre while the price of diesel is at Rs 77.09 per litre.

The high cost of global crude oil and a weak rupee led the petrol price in Delhi to cross a record high level of Rs 80 per litre on Saturday.

According to sector experts, a weak rupee along with high excise duty have been major factors for the rise in fuel prices.

Since the start of the year, the petrol price in Delhi has risen by Rs 10.41 from Rs 69.97 a litre and the diesel price has gone up by Rs 12.81 from Rs 59.70 a litre on January 1.