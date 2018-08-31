Rahul Gandhi Appears as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ in this Poster Put Up by Congress.

Maybe its the realization that BJP is gathering quite some votes by banking on the Hindu votes that Congress felt compelled to do something that would enable them to do the same. But guess what they did. Congress workers on Thursday put up posters in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur describing party president Rahul Gandhi as ‘Shiv bhakt’ (a devotee of Lord Shiva). The Congress chief was also described as “Pt (Pandit) Rahul Gandhi” and a “janeudhari” (one who wears ‘janeu’ or sacred thread).

The posters came after the news that Rahul Gandhi will go on a 12 day Kailash manovar Yatra which has not been confirmed officially. Meanwhile, Congress party workers seemed happy as they marched on the streets with the posters led by the party’s district general secretary Anwar Hussain.

“The entire country is happy with Rahulji’s decision to go on a pilgrimage. During his spiritual tour, he will perform ‘sadhna’ and pray for the country. We pray that his wish comes true,” said Hussain. Gandhi had earlier announced that he was a devotee of Lord Shiva during his Jan Akrosh rally on April 29 in New Delhi

He also narrated the incident when a plane carrying him to Karnataka suddenly came down by 8000 feet making him believe that it was his end. “After the narrow escape, I decided to thank Lord Shiva by visiting the pilgrimage site,” Gandhi had said.

The incident happened during the landing of the flight from New Delhi at Hubballi in north Karnataka on April 26.