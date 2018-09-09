FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Simple Delicious Butter Badusha To Indulge In

Sep 9, 2018
Less than a minute
Indulge in this simple & delicious Butter Badusha that can be served on special occasions.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 ml Refined oil
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 3 1/2 tablespoon sugar

METHOD

  • Mix the cooking soda and butter in a bowl. Beat well until fluffy and frothy, without adding water. Add the maida and mix well.
  • Make small balls and make a dent in the centre.
  • Heat oil in a frying pan. In a separate pan, add sugar to a pan of water.
  • Bring to a boil and simmer until it reaches a one-string consistency. Remove from flame.
  • Fry the prepared badushas in hot oil and drop them in the sugar syrup. Remove and cool.
  • When the sugar coating has hardened, remove and store in an airtight container. Serve as a dessert.

