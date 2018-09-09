Simple Delicious Butter Badusha To Indulge In

Indulge in this simple & delicious Butter Badusha that can be served on special occasions.
Butter Badusha
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 ml Refined oil
- 3/4 cup butter
- 3 1/2 tablespoon sugar
METHOD
- Mix the cooking soda and butter in a bowl. Beat well until fluffy and frothy, without adding water. Add the maida and mix well.
- Make small balls and make a dent in the centre.
- Heat oil in a frying pan. In a separate pan, add sugar to a pan of water.
- Bring to a boil and simmer until it reaches a one-string consistency. Remove from flame.
- Fry the prepared badushas in hot oil and drop them in the sugar syrup. Remove and cool.
- When the sugar coating has hardened, remove and store in an airtight container. Serve as a dessert.
