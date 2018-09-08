Street Food Straight Form Delhi- Delhi Style Matar Chaat

Make this lip-smacking Delhi style matar chat for an evening snack during the monsoons or even for a weeknight dinner. All it needs is a little planning to make this classic dish.
Delhi Style Matar Chaat
Prep in: 500 minutes
Cooks in: 45 minutes
Total in: 545 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup Dried Green Peas (Vatana), soaked for 1 hour
- 1 inch Ginger, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon Red chilli powder
- 1/2 cup Tomatoes, Chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1 teaspoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)
- 1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
- 2 Bay leaves (tej patta)
- Salt, to taste
- Lemon, extract from lemon
To Garnish
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 2 inch Ginger, cut into thin strips
- 1 Green Chilli, finely chopped
- 2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
How to make
- We begin making the Delhi Style Matar Chaat Recipe by soaking the dried green peas / matar for at least 5 to 6 hours or overnight hour and keep it aside.
- Heat a pressure cooker with oil, add bay leaf, cinnamon stick and fennel seeds. Saute till the aroma comes out.
- Then add the ginger and sauté for few seconds. Add tomatoes, cook till it is softened.
- Finally, add the rest of the spice powders and give the masala for the chaat a stir. Cook till the raw smell goes away. This will take about 3 to 4 minutes.
- At this stage add the soaked dried green peas and give it a stir. Add 2 cups of water and pressure cook it for 4 to 5 whistles or for at least 20 to 25 minutes and turn off the heat.
- Once done, release the pressure naturally, as the Matar Chaat will continue to cook while there is pressure.
- Check the taste, add the lemon juice and give it a stir. Transfer the Delhi Style Matar Chaat Recipe to small serving bowls.
- Sprinkle onions, ginger, green chillies, drizzle the mint chutney and top it up with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
- Serve the Delhi Style Matar Chaat Recipe as it is or along with puri for lunch or dinner
