Street Food Straight Form Delhi- Delhi Style Matar Chaat

Make this lip-smacking Delhi style matar chat for an evening snack during the monsoons or even for a weeknight dinner. All it needs is a little planning to make this classic dish.

Delhi Style Matar Chaat

Prep in: 500 minutes

Cooks in: 45 minutes

Total in: 545 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup Dried Green Peas (Vatana), soaked for 1 hour

1 inch Ginger, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1/2 cup Tomatoes, Chopped

1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1 teaspoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)

1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

2 Bay leaves (tej patta)

Salt, to taste

Lemon, extract from lemon

To Garnish

1 Onion, finely chopped

2 inch Ginger, cut into thin strips

1 Green Chilli, finely chopped

2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

How to make