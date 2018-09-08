FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

Street Food Straight Form Delhi- Delhi Style Matar Chaat

Sep 8, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
1 minute read
Make this lip-smacking Delhi style matar chat for an evening snack during the monsoons or even for a weeknight dinner. All it needs is a little planning to make this classic dish.

Prep in: 500 minutes

Cooks in: 45 minutes

Total in: 545 minutes

Makes:  4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Dried Green Peas (Vatana), soaked for 1 hour
  • 1 inch Ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Red chilli powder
  • 1/2 cup Tomatoes, Chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
  • 1 teaspoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
  • 1 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)
  • 1/2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
  • 2 Bay leaves (tej patta)
  • Salt, to taste
  • Lemon, extract from lemon

To Garnish

  • 1 Onion, finely chopped
  • 2 inch Ginger, cut into thin strips
  • 1 Green Chilli, finely chopped
  • 2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
  • 2 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

How to make

  • We begin making the Delhi Style Matar Chaat Recipe by soaking the dried green peas / matar for at least 5 to 6 hours or overnight hour and keep it aside.
  • Heat a pressure cooker with oil, add bay leaf, cinnamon stick and fennel seeds. Saute till the aroma comes out.
  • Then add the ginger and sauté for few seconds. Add tomatoes, cook till it is softened.
  • Finally, add the rest of the spice powders and give the masala for the chaat a stir. Cook till the raw smell goes away. This will take about 3 to 4 minutes.
  • At this stage add the soaked dried green peas and give it a stir. Add 2 cups of water and pressure cook it for 4 to 5 whistles or for at least 20 to 25 minutes and turn off the heat.
  • Once done, release the pressure naturally, as the Matar Chaat will continue to cook while there is pressure.
  • Check the taste, add the lemon juice and give it a stir. Transfer the Delhi Style Matar Chaat Recipe to small serving bowls.
  • Sprinkle onions, ginger, green chillies, drizzle the mint chutney and top it up with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
  • Serve the Delhi Style Matar Chaat Recipe as it is or along with puri for lunch or dinner

