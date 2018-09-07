FoodHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleRecipe

A simple teatime snack-Vegetable Dal Pakora

Sep 7, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Vegetable Dal Pakora Recipe is a delicious appetizer or a tea time snack that is made with a combination of dals like moong dal and chana dal.  Adding vegetables to the dal to give it an added texture and flavour.

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 50 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)
  • 1/2 cup Yellow Moong Dal (Split)
  • 2 Green Chillies, finely chopped
  • 1 inch Ginger, grated
  • 1/4 cup Cabbage (Patta Gobi/ Muttaikose), finely chopped
  • 1 Carrot (Gajjar), grated
  • 1 Onion, finely chopped
  • 1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Baking powder
  • Salt, to taste
  • Cooking oil, for deep frying

How to make

  • To begin making the Vegetable Dal Pakora, we will first soak the dals together in water for 2 hours. Once the dal is soaked, drain the water. Grind the dal along with the ginger, green chillies into a smooth batter, adding very little water.
  • Transfer the pakora batter to a bowl and add in the remaining ingredients. Check the salt and spice levels and adjust to suit your taste.
  • You can now either choose to deep fry them or pan fry the Vegetable Dal Pakoras.
  • Method of deep frying the pakora’s
  • Preheat some oil in a deep frying pan; once the oil is hot, add in a tablespoon of batter into the pan and deep fry on medium heat until golden brown on all sides. Drain from the oil and place them on absorbent paper/
  • Method for pan frying the pakora’s
  • Preheat the kuzhipaniyaram pan; add spoonfuls of the dal pakora batter into each cavity; drizzle some oil onto the dal pakoras and allow the tops to steam. Once you notice the top of the pakora cooked, flip it over and drizzle a little more oil and pan fry them on medium heat until browned on all sides and also cooked inside.
  • Proceed the same way with the remaining pakora batter.
  • Serve Vegetable Dal Pakora along with Dhaniya Pudina Chutney or/ and Ketchup as a tea time snack.

