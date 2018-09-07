A simple teatime snack-Vegetable Dal Pakora

Vegetable Dal Pakora Recipe is a delicious appetizer or a tea time snack that is made with a combination of dals like moong dal and chana dal. Adding vegetables to the dal to give it an added texture and flavour.
Vegetable Dal Pakora
Prep in: 10 minutes
Cooks in: 40 minutes
Total in: 50 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)
- 1/2 cup Yellow Moong Dal (Split)
- 2 Green Chillies, finely chopped
- 1 inch Ginger, grated
- 1/4 cup Cabbage (Patta Gobi/ Muttaikose), finely chopped
- 1 Carrot (Gajjar), grated
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon Lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Baking powder
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil, for deep frying
How to make
- To begin making the Vegetable Dal Pakora, we will first soak the dals together in water for 2 hours. Once the dal is soaked, drain the water. Grind the dal along with the ginger, green chillies into a smooth batter, adding very little water.
- Transfer the pakora batter to a bowl and add in the remaining ingredients. Check the salt and spice levels and adjust to suit your taste.
- You can now either choose to deep fry them or pan fry the Vegetable Dal Pakoras.
- Method of deep frying the pakora’s
- Preheat some oil in a deep frying pan; once the oil is hot, add in a tablespoon of batter into the pan and deep fry on medium heat until golden brown on all sides. Drain from the oil and place them on absorbent paper/
- Method for pan frying the pakora’s
- Preheat the kuzhipaniyaram pan; add spoonfuls of the dal pakora batter into each cavity; drizzle some oil onto the dal pakoras and allow the tops to steam. Once you notice the top of the pakora cooked, flip it over and drizzle a little more oil and pan fry them on medium heat until browned on all sides and also cooked inside.
- Proceed the same way with the remaining pakora batter.
- Serve Vegetable Dal Pakora along with Dhaniya Pudina Chutney or/ and Ketchup as a tea time snack.
