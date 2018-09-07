A simple teatime snack-Vegetable Dal Pakora

Vegetable Dal Pakora Recipe is a delicious appetizer or a tea time snack that is made with a combination of dals like moong dal and chana dal. Adding vegetables to the dal to give it an added texture and flavour.

Vegetable Dal Pakora

Prep in: 10 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 50 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

1/2 cup Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)

1/2 cup Yellow Moong Dal (Split)

2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

1 inch Ginger, grated

1/4 cup Cabbage (Patta Gobi/ Muttaikose), finely chopped

1 Carrot (Gajjar), grated

1 Onion, finely chopped

1 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

1 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1/2 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder

1/4 teaspoon Baking powder

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil, for deep frying

READ ALSO: Get Your Rice Ready In 30 Minutes With This Recipe- Herbed Brown Rice

How to make