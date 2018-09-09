Top fashion Trends Salman Khan Popularised in India

Look at Some of the most popular trends that are nothing but iconic introduced by Salman Khan which are still popular among youngsters.

Radhey Bhaiya’ hairstyle

His middle-parted long hair took hairstyle trends to a whole new level. With pictures of him in every salon, guys only wanted to look exactly like their icon.

Ripped Jeans

Salman’s shirtless avatar and his ripped jeans for ‘O O Jaane Jaana‘ (Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya) popularised a gender-neutral fashion trend that is still much in demand even today

Bandanas

After his ‘Friends’ cap from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ became a fashion staple, Salman introduced us to a new kind of colourful head accessory – bandanas.

Stud

From donning silver Bali in Yuvvraaj and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to flaunting gold studs in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, these earrings are a big hit among boys