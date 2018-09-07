Salman Khan Finally Reveals Why Priyanka Left his Movie ‘Bharat’

Superstar Salman Khan is known for speaking his mind without mincing any words. He is now gearing up for his next ‘Bharat’ with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and the movie has been in news ever since its inception.

Everyone knows that desi girl Priyanka Chopra was the original choice to play the lead in ‘Bharat’ and was welcomed by the actor on social media after signing the project. However, in a shocking development, Priyanka made an exit from ‘Bharat’ and buzz about her wedding rumours with international icon Nick Jonas caught fire.

After several speculations over the real reason on why PeeCee left her comeback project midway, Salman in an interview with Bombay Times opened up on the whole drama. He said, “I told her, If you are getting engaged, what s the need (of exiting the project)? Then she said, It takes four days of preparation, four days for the wedding, it s done in eight days and then the honeymoon. So, we said we will work it out. But she was very clear that she didn t want to be a part of the film.”

Adding more, “It must have been very difficult for her to make this decision because she was very keen to work on this project. She has called up Arpita a thousand times, saying, I want to work with Salman. She has even called up Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) and told him, See if you can get me something in this film.”

He further elaborated, “Not doing this had to be because of the wedding or because she doesn’t t want to work with me anymore. It could also be because she doesn’t want to work in humari industry (Bollywood) or wants to work only in Hollywood. Whatever she wants to do, I wish her all the best in life. We are glad that she is engaged and happy.”

Meanwhile, after Priyanka left the movie, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress Katrina Kaif was welcomed on board.