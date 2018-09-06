When a mentally disturbed woman reached Mumbai to marry Salman Khan…

Salman Khan has romanced almost every heroine on the big screen in the last three decades. If his on-screen love stories have made people go weak in the knees, his off-screen affairs have grabbed eyeballs too. But even at 52, Salman Khan is not ready to give up his bachelor tag.

From Katrina Kaif to Iulia Vantur, Salman has been linked to many in the recent past.

Recently a woman from Uttarakhand landed in Mumbai to marry Salman Khan. The mentally disturbed woman went to Galaxy Apartments where the actor resides, but the security guards didn’t allow her to get inside.

According to the police, the 24-year-old woman had left her home on 11th August. She was later spotted walking aimlessly on a bridge on the Eastern Freeway and was alerted to the police. After which a medical examination was conducted, which revealed that she suffers from a medical ailment.

When police started probing she revealed a few phone numbers of which one was of her father’s. The woman’s father reached Mumbai next day and she is now reunited with the family.

