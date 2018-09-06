Shocking posts from Shahid Kapoor’s social media accounts after hacking

Bollywood celebrities easily fall prey to Internet hacking. Recently Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s account gets hacked, even before the official announcement of his newborn baby.

A Turkish hacker has hacked into Shahid’s verified Twitter and Instagram account and has been posting some rather provoking videos and messages. It’s perhaps in connection with Shahid’s portrayal as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat considering the tweets are all about clarifying that Khilji was not as evil as it was shown in the film.The message that has been left by the hacker reads, “Raja Alaaddin Khilji aise barbar, janwar aur harami aadmi nahi thi jaise aap ko dikhai di!”

The hacker also seems to be quite a diehard fan of Katrina Kaif as he’s also been posting pics of Katrina with an ‘I LOVE YOU message. We wonder how Shahid is going to take control of this situation; especially when you know that it’s his personal account which has so many private photos of not just him but also his family.

Also Read: List Of Movies Nayantara Solely Made Huge Success In Box Office