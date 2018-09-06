List Of Movies Nayantara Solely Made Huge Success In Box Office

Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. She deserves a huge appreciation for making her phase from glamorous actress to a lady superstar.

We can say that Nayanthara is the only lady superstar who is ruling the South Indian films over past years.

After the legendary actress late Sridevi, Nayantara would probably be the one who enjoys the stardom that any superheroes have in the Industry. From commercial mass-masala flicks to content-driven women-centric movies, Nayantara has excelled in selecting the right scripts and making it a success. She started as a Television anchor in Malayalam and then kicked off her film career with Sathyan Anthikad’s Manasinakkare and then stepped into Kollywood with Sharathkumar starrer Ayyaa and her journey continues.

Here is the list of the biggest blockbusters of Nayantara that ruled the Box Office.

Imaikka Nodigal

Nayanthara-starrer Imaikka Nodigal has topped the opening weekend. Investigative thriller Imaikka Nodigal, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu has grossed Rs 12 crore in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu, despite missing out on a complete four-day weekend due to last-minute financial setbacks battled by producer CJ Jayakumar of Cameo Films. The movie, which marks the onscreen debut of ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in the South, was slated to hit screens on 30 August However, the KDM (key delivery message) was not issued to theaters since Qube did not provide lab clearance letter because of the financial quagmire. The film has grossed Rs 2 crore in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the running total to Rs 14 crore in the state.

Following multi-fold negotiations between the producer, distributors and essential stakeholders from the project for nearly 12 hours, the KDM was issued for the film for the night show on 30 August. Imaikka Nodigal received excellent reviews from the public as well as the critics, who pointed out the runtime of 170 minutes as the only downside in the film, that also stars Atharvaa Murali and Raashi Khanna in prominent roles. The film grossed Rs 11 lakhs from Chennai alone, from the handful of shows screened on the night of 30 August.

Kolamaavu Kokila



With an excellent Rs 12 crore opening weekend, Imaikka Nodigal has outperformed Nayanthara’s another holdover blockbuster Kolamaavu Kokila, which registered the highest opening ever for a heroine-led film in Kollywood with a whopping Rs 11.19 crore.

Maaya



Another woman-centric film that took the box office like a storm.

Araam

Nayantara’s political thriller was a slow poison that went on to become the highest blockbuster of Kollywood that year.

Naanum Rowdy Thaan

The film was a blockbuster and collected 50 lakhs plus at the box office.

Nayantara’s Boss Engira Bhaskaran collected 10 crores in first 12 days with a grand opening record.

Raja Rani

Raja Rani is one of her massive comeback film.

Billa

Nayanthara regained her star billing in Kollywood acting in the Vishnuvardhan-directed gangster film Billa. This film was a huge turning point for her.

