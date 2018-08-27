Nayanthara with a mysterious man, pics went viral

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have never admitted to their relationship publicly. But, it is quite evident from the latter’s social media posts. Vignesh never misses an opportunity to appreciate or thank his lady luck.

Now a new photo of Nayantara is becoming viral on social media but it is not with her alleged boyfriend.

Nayanthara is with Vijay Sethupathi and the photo looks amazing and went viral within minutes. Both are working together for the film Imayika Knotigal. The film will release on August 30th.

They already had teamed up with Nano Rouide Than. Nayanthara entered the industry with glamour roles now she is selective and She turned as one of the lady superstars of South India. And was last seen in Kolamav Kokila.

