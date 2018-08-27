“Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam, Manushyarellarum Onnupole..become more meaningful this year,” said actress Arya

As we all know that Kerala is now recovering from the worst disaster flood ever.

Recently the anchor and actress Arya shared about Onam and Onam celebrations in Kerala now.

“Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam, Manushyarellarum Onnupole, and this line become more meaningful this year,” said Arya quoting the popular folk song of Onam. She opined that this Onam is much special for Malayalis, despite the state being hit by an unexpected calamity.

“Kerala has understood the power of unity. We proved to the world that anything can be dealt if we are together. On this Onam day, each Malayali is trying their best to help bring back the state to what it was or even better,” said Arya.

She also commented that all the Malayalis are indeed a part of the celebration this year even if they are not physically present in Kerala. And everyone who contributed towards the flood relief added joy to the celebration.

“Every second in those difficult times was a lesson. I was receiving personal messages from people urging me for help. I was literally holding my phone 24/7 so that I won’t miss helping a needy person,” recalled Arya narrating the experience.

Arya appreciated the youngsters of Kerala for being the strongest pillars of the rescue operations. She added that the generation which was criticized to be social media addicts had proved that nothing is impossible.

“Youngsters and social media, they are the best. They form the perfect duo. I doubt whether we would have revived soon if social media was not there,” exclaimed the actress.

The Badai Bungalow actress prefers to celebrate her Onam with the kids in the relief camps. She wishes to make them smile and motivate them to start their life afresh.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor rocked in sexy avatar, See Pics