Kareena Kapoor rocked in sexy avatar, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor always amazes us with her stylish sexy outfits.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager, Poonam Damania, she has shared a few pics of the actress from a photo shoot. Kareena was seen amazingly hot and stunning.

She was dressed in a blue strappy number with a thigh-high slit. She paired up the outfit with nude pumps and while her eye makeup game was strong, her lips were given a nude shade of beige. She tied her middle-parted hair in a ponytail and her gorgeous avatar was hot as hell.

Take a look at the picture below:

Stunning #kareenakapoorkhan for launch #thekareenakapoorkhancollection #lakmeabsolute

