Will The Modi Government Intervene To Control The Rising Fuel Prices?

The fuel prices have hike up yet again, with the petrol rising to 12 paise while the diesel price has risen to 10 paise.

As the continues prices have burned a hole in the consumers’ wallet, they have asked that the government intervene in the matter.

A Delhi-based man has said that the common man is suffering the most and that the government should do something.

A Mumbai local said the value of prices has influenced the value of other goods & products.

“We are tired of this government. Instead of the ‘Achhe Din’ promised by the government, the days are becoming worse. It has become difficult for us to run our house. The fuel prices are increasing with each passing day. It is affecting everything, everything is becoming expensive due to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has put up boards showing the prices of petrol, diesel & gas from 2015 to 2018, highlighting the price rise.

The Center has linked the rise in crude oil prices & the fall in the value of Indian Rupee to the drastic rise in the domestic fuel price, the people feel that the government is not doing enough.

Meanwhile TOMORROW a nation-wide bandh is going to take place headed by the Congress against the rising fuel prices.