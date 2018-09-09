‘You’re a thief’ : Serena Williams lashes umpire during US Open Final, Watch Video

Minutes after receiving a game penalty for verbal abuse against the chair umpire, Serena Williams lost the U.S. Open Women’s Final against Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

Williams, 36, was given a violation from chair umpire Carlos Ramos for illegal coaching from her player box during the first set. She told Ramos, “I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose. I’m just letting you know.”

Whoa. Serena Williams goes OFF on chair umpire.

“I have never cheated in my life…You own me an apology.” #USOpen18 pic.twitter.com/IUPqCxp4Oh — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) September 8, 2018



Then, after receiving the game penalty for court violation, Williams told Ramos, “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry. … And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!”