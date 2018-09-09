Latest NewsNEWSSports

‘You’re a thief’ : Serena Williams lashes umpire during US Open Final, Watch Video

Sep 9, 2018, 07:37 am IST
Minutes after receiving a game penalty for verbal abuse against the chair umpire, Serena Williams lost the U.S. Open Women’s Final against Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

Williams, 36, was given a violation from chair umpire Carlos Ramos for illegal coaching from her player box during the first set. She told Ramos, “I don’t cheat to win, I’d rather lose. I’m just letting you know.”


Then, after receiving the game penalty for court violation, Williams told Ramos, “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry. … And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!”

